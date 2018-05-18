Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence Shooting

Evansville Police have arrested 56-year-old Robert Ballard Jr on attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of two women.

This happened earlier Friday evening in the 1000 block of West Delaware Street. Ballard shot at the victims, who are a mother and her adult daughter, while they were in their car.

The daughter’s two children were in the car at the time of the shooting. The children were uninjured. According to police, Ballard was in a relationship with the older victim but the relationship ended.

An armed neighbor confronted Ballard and the two exchanged gunfire. Nearby officers heard the gunfire and responded to the area. The neighbor was uninjured and is considered a witness.

Ballard was taken into custody and will be booked into jail. The victims were rushed to the hospital and were treated for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains open.

