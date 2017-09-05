Home Kentucky Suspect Arrested in Connection to Robbery at Hanson Convenience Store September 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An arrest is made in connection to a robbery at a Hanson Convenience Store. Detectives with Kentucky State Police arrested 19-year-old Tyler Morris Gray, of Evansville, and charged him with second degree robbery. The robbery happened at the Ideal Mart near the Hanson Walmart off of I-69 just after Midnight.

Authorities say Gray walked into the store to charge his phone, and used an outlet for about two hours then bought a soft drink.

KSP says when the clerk opened the register Gray reached over the counter and grabbed money. Gray also handed the clerk a note, demanding cash and cigarettes or he would kill the clerk.

After a struggle, Gray was able to get away with cash.

No one was injured during this incident. This incident is still under investigation.

Comments

comments