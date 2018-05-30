Home Indiana Suspect Arrested in Connection With Oswald Homicide May 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Terre Haute Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a pond. Officers arrested 44-year-old Kenneth Pitts in connection with the murder.

Officers believe Pitts murdered Oswald with a hatchet in Oswald’s basement after she shot him in the face. They say 77-year-old Oswald was brutally murdered before being thrown into a pond in Vigo County.

Pitts was arrested in Nevada and has been charged with murder, burglary, and arson among other crimes.

