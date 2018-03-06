Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Arrested in Connection with as many as 4 Local Robberies March 6th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police say they have identified and arrested the suspect who is linked to as many as four local robberies. The robberies happened over the last week at several food marts in the Evansville area.

Jason Hale is accused of robbing the Sam’s Food Mart and the Virginia Street Food Mart last week. Police say Hale also tried to rob the Nitro’s Tobacco and Gift Shop Monday, but didn’t get away with any cash from that location.

Hale was arrested Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Vanderburgh County jail where he’s being held without bond.

