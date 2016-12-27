Home Kentucky Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Greenville Shooting December 27th, 2016 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A Greenville man is in jail after police say he shot a man during a dispute. Greenville Police say Quinton Torian shot another man in the foot. It happened Monday night just after 7 p.m. at a home on Twin Hills Drive. Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital for injuries, where he was treated and released.

Torian is charged with assault, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

