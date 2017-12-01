Home Kentucky Henderson Suspect Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting at Lawndale Apartments December 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson man is arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at the Lawndale apartments last month. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois State Police arrested 18-year-old Deangelo Pollard on December 1st around 2 p.m. He is charged with murder and robbery.

Law enforcement agencies received information that Pollard fled the area and was staying in Albion, Illinois.

On November 10th, police found 21-year-old Devin Fields, of Illinois, inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Fields was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pollard is being held in Illinois until he is extradited to Henderson.

