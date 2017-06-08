Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Arrested in Connection to Deadly Shooting Will be in Court Next Week June 8th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The suspect arrested in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this week will be in court next week. Deryan Cook made his first court appearance Thursday morning in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Jamie Baker.

Baker was walking with someone early Monday morning when the suspect shot her near the 1900 block of Cass Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results show that Baker was shot in the back.

In court Cook told Judge Pigman he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time, that wasn’t me.”

Cook is set to appear in court again on Tuesday, June 13th at 10 a.m.

