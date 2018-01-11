Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Arrested in Connection to Deadly Shooting at American Legion January 11th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A suspect is arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the American Legion in Evansville. 21-year-old Darius Bushrod is charged with murder.

Members of the EPD Gang Unit, SWAT, and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Bushrod on a murder warrant Wednesday night.

Bushrod was wanted for the shooting death of Anthony Blaylock outside of the American Legion in August. Three other people were injured during the shooting.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police Bushrod was at the American Legion and asked for five dollars, but was told no. After that, Bushrod and Anthony Blaylock got into an argument and Blaylock went outside into the parking lot of the American Legion. But a few minutes later, police say Bushrod started firing a gun toward Blaylock.

In the video, police say you can see flashes coming from the object in Bushrod’s hand and Blaylock drops to the ground.

Bushrod fled north and can be seen on the video with a black object consistent with the shape of a gun in his hand.

A witness identified Bushrod from a lineup and told police Bushrod was face-to-face with a person wearing a red hat, which matches Blaylock’s description. Police say a red hat was found by Blaylock when emergency personnel arrived.

Police received information that Bushrod was at a residence in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. They say he ran out of the back of the home as the SWAT team began to serve the warrant, but he was captured and taken into custody.

Police say Bushrod evaded law enforcement with the help of his associates.

Bushrod is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

