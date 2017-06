A suspect is arrested in connection with a shooting earlier this week in Evansville.

Deryan Cook was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and death of Jamie Baker.

Baker was walking with someone else early Monday morning when the suspect shot her near the 1900 block of Cass Avenue.

Autopsy results show she was shot in the back.

Cook is being held on a murder charge in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments