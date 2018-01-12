Home Kentucky Suspect Arrested in Connection to Burglary at Whittakers Guns January 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Metro Nashville Police made an arrest in connection with a case of stolen guns from a Daviess County gun store.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office got word Friday afternoon that Metro Nashville Officers arrested a man who had possession of one of the handguns stolen from Whittakers Guns earlier this week.

So far, there’s no word on why they arrested him but when they did, he had a Colt 45 handgun that matched the number of one of the guns stolen.

The investigation continues, there’s no word yet if the man was involved in the burglary or just in possession of the gun.

