Home Kentucky Suspect Arrested in Connection to Armed Robbery at Madisonville Gas Station November 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

An arrest is made in connection to an armed robbery at the BP gas station in Madisonville earlier this month. On Sunday, November 19th around 1 p.m., Hopkinsville Police Department arrested Joshua Barber following a police pursuit and said he was driving a reported stolen vehicle from Hopkins County.

After dozens of tips, authorities identified Barber as the suspect who went into the BP gas station with a handgun and ordered the employees to open the registers, demanding cash. This incident happened on Tuesday, November14th. He got away with about $500. No one was injured in the robbery.

Barber was served with an arrest warrant for robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Comments

comments