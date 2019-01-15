Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting an EPD Officer in Local Emergency Room January 15th, 2019 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police arrest a man for reportedly assaulting an officer in the St. Vincent hospital emergency room on Tuesday.

Officers say Justin Brunner, 28, was at the hospital for a crisis intervention assessment. They say while he was waiting to talk with a mental health expert, they had to keep him from leaving the facility.

EPD Detective Aaron McCormick went into the exam room with Brunner during his evaluation, but he says Brunner kept trying to leave the room.

Det. McCormick says as he tried to prevent Brunner from leaving, and the two started to struggle. That’s when the detective says he fell and hit his face on the ground. The detective says Brunner then got on top of him, and Brunner hit in the head and face several times.

Det. McCormick says Brunner left the hospital room and started running through the Emergency Room. Even though Det. McCormick experienced a broken nose and other facial injuries, he was able to eventually catch Brunner. Brunner allegedly continued to violently fight Det. McCormick, and hospital staff members had to help to gain control of Brunner.

Witnesses say Brunner even hit an ER nurse in the face. Security officers then responded and used a Taser to get Brunner under control.

Brunner was then arrested and is facing charges for Battery with Injury on Public Safety Level 5 Felony, Battery on Public Safety Level 6 Felony, and Resisting Law Enforcement Level 6 Felony.

Detective McCormick was hospitalized for the facial injuries he received during the incident.

