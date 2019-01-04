Home Indiana Suspect Arrested After Leading Authorities on Chase January 4th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An Evansville man is behind bars after leading deputies on a chase through the McCutchanville area last night.

Authorities were patrolling a subdivision where a number of recent burglaries have been reported and they spotted Chavon Farmer driving a car without a license plate.

They tried to pull him over but say he took off driving toward Browning and Baumgart Roads. When he finally pulled over deputies say he pulled a 12-inch knife from his waistband so they had to tase him.

Authorities say they found meth and paraphernalia in his vehicle.

Farmer is facing a number of charges and he’s being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments