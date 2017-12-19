Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Arrested, Body of Victim Located in Evansville Shooting/Robbery December 19th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville

Evansville Police have located the body of the second victim from Monday’s robbery and car jacking. Police say they found the body of Christopher Hoefling inside the stolen car near Washington and Dexter on Tuesday night.

Police say this all started with a drug deal at Rick’s Sports Bar near Green River Road and Covert Avenue around 9:00 Monday night.

Evansville Police have arrested 38-year-old Earl Martin on several charges related to the shooting.

Police believe Martin met with the victims in a parking lot to conduct a drug deal. According to police, Martin then got into a car that had been driven by Brandon Waldroup. Police say Martin robbed Waldroup and Hoefling. During the robbery, Waldroup was shot in the neck and MARTIN pulled him out of the car. Police say Martin then drove away with Hoefling still in the car.

Waldroup was taken to the hospital Monday night. Hoefling’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Martin has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

