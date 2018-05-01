44News | Evansville, IN

Suspect Apprehended Following Chase from Evansville to Henderson

Suspect Apprehended Following Chase from Evansville to Henderson

May 1st, 2018 Evansville, Henderson County, Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A suspect is in custody after a police chase that spanned two states. The chase started around 2:00 this afternoon in Vanderburgh County and ended in Henderson.

Henderson Dispatch was advised that Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a man in a 2017 Ford Focus and were headed southbound on U.S. 41, entering Kentucky.

Henderson Police deployed spike strips near the ramp to the Audubon Parkway. The driver lost control after running over the strips before landing in a ditch near the KY 425 exit. The suspect then fled on foot, but was apprehended by a K9 with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital to be treated for K9 bites.

Once the suspect is formally charged, his name and charges will be released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.