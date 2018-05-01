Suspect Apprehended Following Chase from Evansville to Henderson

A suspect is in custody after a police chase that spanned two states. The chase started around 2:00 this afternoon in Vanderburgh County and ended in Henderson.

Henderson Dispatch was advised that Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a man in a 2017 Ford Focus and were headed southbound on U.S. 41, entering Kentucky.

Henderson Police deployed spike strips near the ramp to the Audubon Parkway. The driver lost control after running over the strips before landing in a ditch near the KY 425 exit. The suspect then fled on foot, but was apprehended by a K9 with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken to an area hospital to be treated for K9 bites.

Once the suspect is formally charged, his name and charges will be released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update information as it becomes available.

