Suspect in Alexandria Shooting Dies from Injuries

The man who shot five people at a Congressional baseball practice dies from his injuries. Officials say 66-year-old James T. Hodgekinson, of Belleville, Illinois, is the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and four others in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

CBS News Reports Hodgekinson has died from the injuries he sustained after shooting five people at the practice. He owned a home inspection business.

Rand Paul is the only tri-state representative who was present during the shooting, but he was not injured. Scalise has a hip wound, and is expected to fully recover.

There’s no word on why Hodgekinson shot at Rep. Scalise and four others.

This is a developing story.

