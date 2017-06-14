Suspect in Alexandria Shooting Dies from Injuries
The man who shot five people at a Congressional baseball practice dies from his injuries. Officials say 66-year-old James T. Hodgekinson, of Belleville, Illinois, is the man who shot Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and four others in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
CBS News Reports Hodgekinson has died from the injuries he sustained after shooting five people at the practice. He owned a home inspection business.
Rand Paul is the only tri-state representative who was present during the shooting, but he was not injured. Scalise has a hip wound, and is expected to fully recover.
There’s no word on why Hodgekinson shot at Rep. Scalise and four others.
Photo Courtesy of Facebook