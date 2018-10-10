Suspect Accused of Shooting Man in Leg in Henderson

One person has been sent to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Henderson.

Police responded to 1305 North Elm Street on reports that someone had suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers say that 35-year-old Jason Eblen shot 39-year-old Matthew Keach in the leg with a handgun on October 9th at 3:45PM.

Keach was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still searching for Eblen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.

Annoymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

