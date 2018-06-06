44News | Evansville, IN

Suspect Accused of Murder Booked in Vanderburgh Jail

June 6th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The third suspect accused of killing Donald Freels  is now booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Allegedly, Zachary and Leroy Hunter shot Freels multiple times in the 1100 block of North 2nd Avenue in Evansville, and dumped his body near Ellis Park. Authorities believe this happened after a drug deal went wrong.

Freels body was found by deputies in November of 2017.

Carolyn Butler is also charged with murder in connection to Freels’ death, and plead not guilty last week.

 

 

