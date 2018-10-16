Suspect Accused of Killing Maryland Woman to Appear in Court

The Henderson man accused of fatally shooting his fiance and leaving her body at an abandoned house in Evansville is due in court today.

Neil Heiss is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge in Henderson county at 2:30PM.

Heiss is accused of shooting and killing Monika Roberts of Maryland, who was reported missing the week before her body was found.

Police believe she was killed between September 29th and the 30th in Henderson, and her body was brought to Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says she died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Heiss was already in jail on another charge when Roberts’ body was found and identified.

We will have an update from the hearing tonight on 44News at five.

