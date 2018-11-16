Home Indiana Evansville Suspect Accused of Attempted Arson at Local Gas Station Arrested November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a man accused of trying to a light a local gas station on fire.

Officers responded to a suspicious circumstance at 6300 E Morgan Ave on November 15th just before 11:30PM. The store employee stated that a person had entered the store and purchased two lighters and a bottle of windshield washer fluid. The employee told police that suspicious person had been in the restroom for 20 minutes when strange noises began emitting from the room.

Officers eventually made their way into the bathroom to find no one inside, and noticed a missing ceiling tile above the bathroom stall. The suspect then called out to police officers, saying “I`ve got my hands on the wires, if you come in this crawl space we are all going.”

Police say they went into the ceiling where the suspect was and saw two lighters next to him, as well as two electrical wires that had been burnt. Police say the man then poured windshield wiper fluid on his body and began to drink it.

The suspect was subdued and taken into custody. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Comments

comments