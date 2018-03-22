Home Illinois Suspect Accused Of Killing Buckskin Man Formally Charged With Murder March 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana

The suspect accused of killing a Gibson County man and setting his mobile home on fire has been formally charged with murder. Jacob Wilson, 35, pleaded not guilty in connection with this case. He was also appointed a public defender.

Wilson is accused of shooting Samuel Bethe in the head, then setting his mobile home on fire last Friday in Buckskin.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilson told authorities he shot Bethe when he walked in on Bethe assaulting Ashley Robling. But Robling denied those claims.

Wilson is also accused of stealing Bethe’s truck, driving to Paducah and stealing another car, then driving to Union County, Illinois, where he was arrested. Authorities say Robling was on probation at the time of the incident.

At this point, Robling has not beeen charged in connection with this case.

Wilson’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 11th at 9 a.m.

