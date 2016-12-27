Suspect Accused of Breaking into Harrison High School

Police arrest a man accused of breaking into an Evansville high school Monday. Officers say they found James Earl Crowe on the Harrison High School grounds after getting 911 calls about a break-in.

When police arrived they say Crowe was outside the school, and had reportedly stolen a toilet paper roll. He is also accused of causing damage by using a mop handle to open a toilet paper dispenser.

Crowe is in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He faces several charges, including burglary – breaks and enters with intent to commit felony theft, criminal mischief, theft from building, and trespass – research facility/pub utility/school or prior.

Comments

comments