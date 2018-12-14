Home Indiana Suspect Accused in 2017 Shooting Accepts Plea Deal December 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man accused in a 2017 shooting is told he could spend more than six decades behind bars. Leroy Hunter entered a guilty plea Friday in the death of Donald Freels. Hunter is one of three suspects accused of killing Freels during a drug deal last year.

Friday, Freels’ family got to speak in court. They say what happened that day was a tragedy and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t think about their loved one.

Hunter will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He faces a maximum sentence of 65 years and will be formally sentenced next week.

