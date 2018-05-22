Susan G. Komen Launches ‘Know Your Girls’ Campaign

It is a new campaign to educate black women about their risks of breast cancer. The Susan G. Komen ‘Know your Girls’ campaign encourages black women between 30 and 55 to learn their risks for this type of cancer.

The foundation says black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Officials hope this campaign and others like it will help close gaps in health disparities, and reduce the number of breast cancer deaths.

To learn more about the know your girls campaign click here.

Comments

comments