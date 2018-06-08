Home Indiana Evansville Susan G. Komen Foundation Raise Money With Bowling For a Cure Event June 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The local Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation held the annual Bowling For a Cure event at Arc Lanes in Evansville. Teams of six bowlers gathered for two games of bowling to raise money for the local organization.

“It’s just a fun event. The money that we raise, up to 75% of it stays here and it helps our people here in the Tri-State, our friends, our neighbors, our loved ones and then 25% goes to research to find a cure for breast cancer. So we’re fighting it on all fronts, we’re helping the people who need it now but we’re also funding research so, in the future, we won’t have breast cancer any longer,” says executive director Shelia Seiler.

Komen Evansville Tri-State works to improve the lives of those battling breast cancer in the local community.

They rely on fundraising events like Bigwigs, Surviving in Style, Bowl for the Cure and the annual Race for the Cure which takes place September 30th.

