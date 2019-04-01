Susan G. Komen Announces More Than Pink Walk

The annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure has a new name. The Evansville Tri-State Affiliate of Susan G Komen announced they renamed the event to the Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk.

The series of 5K runs and walks raise money and awareness for the breast cancer movement, celebrates survivors, and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.

All funds raised support local education, and diagnostic programs and global research efforts to find the cures.

Registration will open April 15th. An early bird registration fee is only $10 through July 14th.

Comments

comments