Survivor in Good Condition After Deadly Gibson County Crash

The driver who survived a fatal accident in Gibson County is said to be in good condition at St. Vincent Hospital.

Indiana State Police say Ashley Sanders is recovering from an accident that took the lives of 19-year-old Trevor Watt and 20-year-old James Gassaway on September 1st.

ISP says the accident happened when Sanders failed to realize the car in front of her carrying Watt and Gassaway slowed down to turn on Old Highway 41 near County Road 225. The resulting crash killed both Watt and Gassaway, and Sanders was life-flighted to the hospital.

Indiana State Police are still investigating the accident.

Comments

comments