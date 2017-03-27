Home Indiana Evansville Survivor Dog Travels from Crossville to Evansville in an Evening March 27th, 2017 Heather Good Evansville, Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

An Illinois dog named Tuscaloosa makes an unexplained journey to Evansville but thanks to technology he wasn’t gone long.

Tuscaloosa’s owners feared the worst when he went missing Saturday. “Tuscy” has already been through a lot. A scar under his eye is proof he survived a tornado that destroyed homes near the O’Daniels’ new build in Crossville, Illinois back in February.

The family says they last saw Tuscy around three in the afternoon. By ten o’clock they learned he had taken quite the trip. No one knows how but Tuscaloosa ended up nearly an hours drive away at a home in Vanderburgh County. Thanks to one of four recently acquired microchip readers, deputies were able to scan Tuscy’s back and find his owners.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments