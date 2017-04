The survivor of a weekend shooting outside the Pony Gentleman’s Club has been cleared. Investigators spoke with the victim from the shooting have cleared the man of his involvement in the shooting death of Aaron Tyler Jennings. Police will not release the victim’s name at this time.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD or anonymously share information by calling WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

