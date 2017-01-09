Survey Seeking Opinions On Metro Transportation Needs

A survey will be orchestrated on community public transportation needs for communities in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Henderson counties. The survey will be conducted through January 31st to come up with a list of transportation needs for disabled individuals, seniors, youth and low-income individuals.

The survey is available online at Evansville MPO.

Residents can also pick up a hard copy of the survey in person at Evansville MPO, Civic Center Complex, Room 316, 1 N.W. M.L. King Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN 47708. The phone number is 812-436-7837. The deadline is January 31st.

