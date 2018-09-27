Home Indiana Survey Says Majority of Hoosiers Know Someone Battling Addiction September 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A new survey conducted by Indiana University finds that nearly two out of three Hoosier residents know someone battling addiction.

According to the survey, one-quarter of participants report having a friend with an opioid addiction, while nearly one in five say that person is a family member.

“These findings are sobering and remind us why our work in response to this crisis is critically important,” said Robin Newhouse, dean of the Indiana University School of Nursing and principal investigator for the Responding to the Addictions Crisis Grand Challenge initiative. “This crisis impacts the lives of people across Indiana and, sadly, this survey confirms that far too many of our friends and neighbors are suffering amidst this crisis. But it’s also clear that the residents of our state are committed to finding solutions and supportive of harm reduction efforts that can help prevent overdose deaths.”

The survey also found that 94% of participants are either somewhat or very aware that an opioid crisis is unfolding in the state. More than three-quarters, 79%, said, “We are not doing enough as a nation to solve the opioid epidemic.”

At least three in four respondents agree that first responders, firefighters, police and emergency management services workers should be equipped with naloxone to treat an opioid overdose.

More than half of respondents also indicated support for syringe/needle exchange programs, a harm-reduction technique.

As part of the Grand Challenge initiative, IU officials will host free public naloxone training and distribution events throughout Indianapolis on Friday.

The survey of 603 Indiana residents that took place September 12th and 13th was designed to assess attitudes toward substance abuse, specifically as it relates to the opioid crisis and policies designed to address it.

