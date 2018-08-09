Home Indiana Evansville Surveillance Video Caught Two Women Stealing From Yoga Center August 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police Department is investigating recent locker thefts at a yoga center. This happened at Yoga 101 in Evansville earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows two women stole from others at the facility. During a class one of the women went into the locker rooms and stole a wallet and set of keys.

Evansville police say this isn’t the only yoga studio that was hit. There have been similar incidents at other fitness centers.

Police say to keep a close eye on your property and make sure your belongings are secure in the locker room while you work out.

If you recognize these women you’re asked to call EPD.

