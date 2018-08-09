Surveillance Video Caught Two Women Stealing From Yoga Center
Evansville Police Department is investigating recent locker thefts at a yoga center. This happened at Yoga 101 in Evansville earlier this week.
Surveillance video shows two women stole from others at the facility. During a class one of the women went into the locker rooms and stole a wallet and set of keys.
Evansville police say this isn’t the only yoga studio that was hit. There have been similar incidents at other fitness centers.
Police say to keep a close eye on your property and make sure your belongings are secure in the locker room while you work out.
If you recognize these women you’re asked to call EPD.