44News | Evansville, IN

Surveillance Video Caught Two Women Stealing From Yoga Center

Surveillance Video Caught Two Women Stealing From Yoga Center

August 9th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Evansville Police Department is investigating recent locker thefts at a yoga center. This happened at Yoga 101 in Evansville earlier this week.

Surveillance video shows two women stole from others at the facility. During a class one of the women went into the locker rooms and stole a wallet and set of keys.

Evansville police say this isn’t the only yoga studio that was hit. There have been similar incidents at other fitness centers.

Police say to keep a close eye on your property and make sure your belongings are secure in the locker room while you work out.

If you recognize these women you’re asked to call EPD.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.