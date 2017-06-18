Home Indiana Surprise Birthday Cards for Newburgh Teen With Autism June 18th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Marlo Hamilton posted a little note on Facebook for her friends to see. It was a simply request: send birthday cards to her son Dawson for his 18th birthday. Since then it has been growing and growing and cards have started to come in.

Dawson has autism and has had lots of trouble making friends throughout his life. He has sat back and watched as his brother has had friends over and large birthday parties: while he has be solo. So the family wants to surprise him for his milestone birthday with a ton of cards.

Dawson’s birthday is on Wednesday and if you’re interested in sending a card to make his birthday even more special you can send them to 3377 Maple Lane, Newburgh, IN 47630.

