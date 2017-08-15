Suppression Hearing Held in Halee Rathgeber Murder Case

A motion to a suppression hearing was held Tuesday in the Halee Rathgeber case. The defense is arguing there was a violation of Miranda Rights given to the suspect Isaiah Hagan, saying the police officer paraphrased information he shouldn’t have.

The prosecution says that the officer appropriately gave Hagan his Miranda Right, Hagan even signed documents he understood those rights. If the judge denies the motion to suppress, the case will move forward.

If the judge grants a motion to suppress, everything Hagan told detectives up until he was arrested could be thrown out. The judge did not make a decision Tuesday, that will come at a later date.

Comments

comments