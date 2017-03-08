Supporters of “A Day without a Woman” Encouraged to Shop Local
Women across America showed their strength and solidarity with each other by marching, chanting and even taking the day off work for A Day without a Woman.
Wednesday, many were spreading the message that when women succeed, the country and the world succeed with them. Supporters of the movement were encouraged to sport red and shop only at woman or minority run businesses. In Evansville, the owner of Leroy’s Tavern says she has experienced first hand what it’s like to work in a man’s world.
