Home Indiana Evansville Supporters of “A Day without a Woman” Encouraged to Shop Local March 8th, 2017 Heather Good Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Women across America showed their strength and solidarity with each other by marching, chanting and even taking the day off work for A Day without a Woman.

Wednesday, many were spreading the message that when women succeed, the country and the world succeed with them. Supporters of the movement were encouraged to sport red and shop only at woman or minority run businesses. In Evansville, the owner of Leroy’s Tavern says she has experienced first hand what it’s like to work in a man’s world.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments