Support the March of Dimes at the Signature Chefs Auction

The annual March of Dimes Signature Chef’s auction is just a couple months away, but there’s still time to become a sponsor or buy tickets for the event.

Each year, the March of Dimes brings some of the best chefs in the area under one roof for a night of great food and fun. Guests can sample items from some of the Tri-State’s top restaurants and bid on auction packages.

This year, the event takes place at the Tropicana in downtown Evansville Thursday, November 1st.

Proceeds from the event help the organization find answers to premature birth, infant mortality, birth defects, and other health problems.

Tickets are still available and you or your company can still become a sponsor.

If you would like to become a Bronze or Silver Sponsor, click the links below. Both sponsorship levels include a table of 10 at the Signature Chefs Auction.

