Support Groups Demand Names of Accused Priests

Clergy sex abuse victims and volunteers with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests from Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Indiana are demanding answers from the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.

They are pushing Evansville Bishop Joseph Siegel to post the names of credibly accused abusers on his website. This comes after Bishop Siegel pledged to reveal the accused priests’ names last September.

The men say their purpose of speaking out is to urge other victims and witnesses to come forward, push the bishop to honor his pledge now, and urge Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill to launch an investigation into the dioceses.

St. Louis volunteer SNAP director David Clohessy says, “And I guess the last plea we would make would be to Bishop Siegel to come clean with all of the names of all of the proven, admitted, and credibly accused child molesters. Every single day that he’s hiding the identities of these men he’s putting children at risk.”

SNAP is also demanding the work histories, photos, and whereabouts of every accused priest and deacon.

The Diocese of Evansville released a statement earlier Wednesday saying that after a thorough inspection and review of clergy records they will publicly release the list of names of priests with credible allegations of abuse of minors.

