Superior Ag & Land O’Lakes, Inc. Foundation Donate $24,000 To Two Area Food Banks

October 11th, 2017 Indiana

Two Tri-state food banks are receiving thousands of dollars in donations to fight hunger. Superior Ag Resources Co-Op and Land O’Lakes, Inc. Foundation donated $24,000 to Shared Abundance in Huntingburg and Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville.

Each food bank received a $12,000 check to help provide nutritious, healthy, and wholesome meals to those in need.

Land O’Lakes Inc. Foundation matches donations made by local cooperatives that enhance the quality of life.

