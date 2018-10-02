Home Indiana Superintendent of Indiana Schools Will Not Seek Re-election October 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Superintendent of Indiana Schools Jennifer McCormick has announced she will not seek a second term in 2020.

This announcement happened on October 1st while discussing her goals for 2019.

McCormick says the political climate a the State house, and what she called “distractions and noise” about her future and the future of the Superintendent’s position, are some of the reasons she has decided to not run for a second term.

McCormick still has two years left in office, with her focus being on a funding increase from state lawmakers for education in 2019. The Superintendent claims the state took “baby steps” in this regard last session, and says that’s not good enough.

McCormick also plans to ask for a 3% funding increase for education before leaving the position.

