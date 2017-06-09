Superintendent Named for Muhlenberg Co. School District

There is a new Muhlenberg County School District Superintendent.

The Muhlenberg County School District Superintendent has been named. Robby Davis will replace the current superintendent Randy McCarty. The Muhlenberg County School Board voted not to renew McCarty’s contract earlier this year.

Davis began his teaching career at Muhlenberg North High School 22 years ago. He served as the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at North High before becoming the basketball coach and principal at Muhlenberg North Middle School.

Since 2012, Davis has served as the principal at Bremen Elementary School.

Davis is a Bremen native and graduated from Bremen Consolidated High School. He has two children and two grandchildren.

Robby Davis Brings 22 years of teaching/administrative experience in this new role as the superintendent.

