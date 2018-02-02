Super Bowl Sunday: Pepperoni Pizza Breadsticks

Super Bowl is this Sunday…and while the commercials and game are important, so is the food! Popular snacks include pizza, wings and chips and dip. But, if you really want to “wow” your guests, we have a twist on pizza.

Fazoli’s visited the 44News This Morning Show Friday to go “Inside the Community”.

The restaurant does have a catering service and will deliver. But, if you want to try something at home they shared a special breadstick recipe with us this morning.

Megan Cunningham, Regional Manager of Catering Sales, did the cooking demo. She showed us how to make Pepperoni Pizza Breadsticks which are super easy and include Fazoli’s breadsticks, cheese and a little seasoning.

To watch the full interview and to get the recipe, just click the video box below and have a great Super Bowl Sunday!

