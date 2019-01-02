Sunshine, Rain and a Gorgeous Weekend Ahead

Good Evening,

If a single color was picked to represent the entirety of 2019 in the Tri-State, all two days of it, it would undoubtedly be grey. Overcast skies have plagued the region since the end of last year (just 48 hours ago), but it appears as though relief from the gloomy conditions will finally reach the Ohio valley for the first time since the final days of 2018.

Higher pressure flowing eastward ahead of a major winter storm for portions of the Great Plains will clear the skies above Evansville come Thursday. The clear skies however, aren’t expected to last long; that same system responsible for a potentially significant winter storm for portions of Oklahoma and Texas will also supply the Tri-State with our first organized round of rainfall of 2019.

A tropical low passing just south of the region on Friday is expected to supply the Tri-State with scattered rainfall beginning that afternoon. Current model data hasn’t quite settled on a consensus yet, but the latest model runs are indicating that some of us could see more than 0.50″ of rainfall during Friday alone.

At least we’ll be able to stash the umbrella away for the weekend; expect sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s both days. It’s going to be an absolutely gorgeous weekend with temperatures peaking nearly 15° above the norm for this time of the year! Those umbrellas probably wont gather much dust however – another passing cold front will bring about our next chance of rainfall as we kick off the work week.

