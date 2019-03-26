Sunshine Dominates, Trending Warmer

After a chilly start to the day, sunshine has arrived into the Tri-State and will be with us for the next few days. In fact will remain rain-free until at least Friday and Saturday. Temperatures still a bit below normal with northeast winds, but that will change come Wednesday. Wall-to-wall sunshine through this afternoon, highs will top off in the low 50s, winds will be out of the northeast at about 5-15MPH.

Look for starry skies overnight, with fall to the upper 20s to low 30s.

After another cold start Wednesday morning, southerly winds will take over and temperatures will rise to the 60 degree mark.

Remaining mostly sunny, clouds will roll in Wednesday night with lows in the mid 30s. Thursday will feature warmer conditions under partly to mostly cloudy skies highs will push to the 70 degree mark. Isolated shower is possible Thursday night, I think most of the area will stay drive. Scattered showers are likely Friday, still mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong. Cooler temperatures for the tail end of the weekend. We could see highs a good 10 to 15 degrees below average.

