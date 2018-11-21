Sunrise Gas Station Sells $1M Lottery Ticket

Another lucky lottery player in the Tri-State wins a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at the Sunrise Gas Station on Bell Road in Newburgh and the person won $1,000,000 in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing by matching the first five numbers.

The gas station’s owner says lottery officials confirmed the win this week and the employee who sold the ticket said he’s not sure what the winner plans to do with his loot but he’s excited for him.

It was barely a month ago that the country had lottery fever. The jackpot for the mega millions topped a billion dollars and the Powerball game was more than 600 million before any tickets matched all six numbers.

Nobody won big in the Tri-State but last month six million tickets were sold in Kentucky.

