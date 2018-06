The Castle Archery Club posted a score of 3,454 at the NASP World Tournament in Louisville, Ky. over the weekend and walked away with first place.

However, an accomplishment that large takes some time to process.

44Sports talked with three seniors on the team and head coach Mark Zwilling about what it means to win a national title for the first time and send the four-year players off with a championship at worlds.

