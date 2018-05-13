Home Kentucky Sunday Brunch Celebrates Mothers In Henderson May 13th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Mothers in Kentucky got the gift they truly want, memories with their loved ones. Sunday brunch was held at a Vineyard in Henderson for mothers and their families. The Downtown Henderson Partnership along with Field and Main Bank and Farmer & Frenchman presented the wonderful Mother’s Day Brunch.

Activities of all kinds kept mothers busy all through the day. With live music by Heath & Molly and The Honey Vines, art activities for children presented by OVAL, storytelling by Rocky at Blue Moon Stables, silent auction and opportunities for family photographs.

Brunch catering by Farmer & Frenchman with two menu options, a brunch buffet in the barn or a 4 course brunch in the cafe’.

Comments

comments