Sunday Brunch Celebrates Mothers In Henderson
Mothers in Kentucky got the gift they truly want, memories with their loved ones. Sunday brunch was held at a Vineyard in Henderson for mothers and their families. The Downtown Henderson Partnership along with Field and Main Bank and Farmer & Frenchman presented the wonderful Mother’s Day Brunch.
Activities of all kinds kept mothers busy all through the day. With live music by Heath & Molly and The Honey Vines, art activities for children presented by OVAL, storytelling by Rocky at Blue Moon Stables, silent auction and opportunities for family photographs.
Brunch catering by Farmer & Frenchman with two menu options, a brunch buffet in the barn or a 4 course brunch in the cafe’.