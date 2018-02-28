Home Indiana Sunday Alcohol Sales Become Legal In Indiana February 28th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that allows Sunday alcohol sales in the Hoosier State. This legislation takes effect immediately, meaning Sunday alcohol sales will begin March 4th.

You will be able to buy and carry out alcohol at grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, and drug stores from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The bill cleared the Senate 39-10 and the House 82-10.

This is the first time in state history that Hoosiers will be able to buy alcohol on Sundays.

