Sun Energy Group Resumes Shipping Coal to Big Rivers April 11th, 2018

One southern Indiana coal mine is shipping coal again now that river levels are falling. This affects the Sun Energy Group facility in Dubois County.

Officials say the Sun Energy Group in Huntingburg had to stop shipping coal to the Big Rivers Power Plant in Henderson when river levels rose due to flooding earlier this year.

A company spokesman says now that the river levels have gone back down, the company will once again be able to resume its shipments.

