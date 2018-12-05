Home Indiana Sun Energy Group Files Mining Permit Application December 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Some people in Dale, Indiana have been receiving letters from Sun Energy Group which says the company is interested in creating a surface mine in the area.

This came to a surprise to many of the people who thought mining operations were done in their part of northern Spencer county.

The permit application shows they would area mine 312 acres causing quite a shock to their rural lifestyle

Daniel Smith says “It’s peaceful it’s quiet you can have a little property you can do what you want to do and they don’t want the disturbance as well they don’t want the extra traffic, the county roads being torn up the big dirt mounds, the noise, the air pollution, and the noise pollution.”

The Spencer County Board of Zoning Appeals will look over this application on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Spencer County Courthouse.

