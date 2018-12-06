Home Indiana Summit Becomes Receiver For Four Kunkel Properties December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Four different properties owned by the Kunkel group are now being operated by Summit Enterprises due to financial issues.

According to court documents, Summit Enterprises is the receiver of the property accepting financial responsibility.

Summit will get financial compensation for taking over the four different properties. Court documents also indicate Summit filed a $176,000 bond with the clerk of court to quote “faithfully discharge the duties of receiver in this action and obey the order of the court.”

We have reached out to the Kunkel Group for comment and have not yet heard back.

Here are the four Evansville properties:

Kunkel Property: 329-331 Main St.

Fendrich Property: 100 E. Sycamore and 15 John St.

CBD Property: 122-123 NS 4th St.

Hulman Property: 20 NW 4th St. and 109 NW Third St.

